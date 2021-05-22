French Artist Creates Optical Illusion Of Cliffs Below Eiffel Tower, Pics Surface

French contemporary artist JR has unveiled his latest art installation, which plays with the eye and gives an impression of cliffs below the Eiffel Tower. The optical illusion shows a giant Eiffel Tower in black and white, its feet standing across a precipice between two cliffs and its top cropped, to reveal the real Eiffel Tower. The illusion is viewed perfectly from a certain angle, prompting a queue of visitors, taking photos while jumping across the "cliffs."

France: An artist unveils his latest art illusion

JR unveiled his latest piece on the day that restaurant terraces re-opened, and Parisians were eager to return to a form of normalcy. JR is known for huge format street art, such as images of faces and eyes pasted on a favela in Rio de Janeiro and one of a Mexican child above the US-Mexico border.

Earlier in 2019, he took on the Louvre museum, making its iconic pyramid "disappear" through an image that created an illusion of a larger pyramid emerging from an archaeological dig. Recently, he had created a gaping "wound" at Florence's Palazzo Strozzi, showing a crack that revealed its interior.

(Image: Twitter- @JRart)