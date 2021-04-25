French Authorities Detain Fifth Person In Relation To Deadly Police Station Attack

French authorities detained a fifth person on Sunday in an anti-terrorism investigation seeking to identify potential accomplices and motives after a police official was fatally stabbed at a police station outside Paris. On April 23, a 37-year-old man, hailing from Tunisia, stabbed an unarmed National Police Employee at the entrance of her station in Rambouillet. While, the attacker was shot by the officer during the confrontation, the incident has triggered a major probe.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said police are questioning a cousin of the suspect. He revealed that the attacker’s father, another cousin along with a couple who had provided him with the administration’s address were also rounded up for interrogation.

Ricard said that the suspect was identified as Jamel G, who had entered the country by illegal means back in 2009. While, the suspect has no previous records of radicalization, he was reported to have said “Allahu akbar!” Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack, he said. As per the witnesses, he had staked out the police station ahead of time and listened to religious songs inciting to “jihad” just before the attack.

Incidents of radical attacks

Incidents of radical attacks in France have surged manifold since the last year. Earlier this month, the French anti-terror prosecutors said that they would seek charges against an 18-year-old woman accused of plotting a jihadist attack on a church over the Easter weekend. According to the Associated Press, the woman, identified as LB, was arrested over the weekend at her home in Beziers. She was arrested as part of an anti-terrorist investigation into a suspected attack plot targeting the city of Montpellier.

On Thursday, the anti-terror prosecution unit PNAT said that the 18-year-old will now face an anti-terror magistrate on charges belonging to a criminal terrorist conspiracy and possession of explosive devices. In a statement, the unit said that the investigation had been opening following intelligence concerning the threat of an attack on a church over the Easter weekend. Further, PNAT added that during the raid on her home, police had even found an image of Samuel Paty, the schoolteacher who was killed in October 2020 after showing his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)