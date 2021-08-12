French Authorities Rescue Over 100 Migrants Attempting To Sail To UK

French authorities on Wednesday rescued more than 100 migrants while they were attempting to sail to England as their four separate boats got into problems in the English Channel, according to officials. This comes over a week after the British authorities announced that at least 482 migrants had crossed from France to England in a single day, taking yearly numbers far ahead of last year's.

The rescued migrants transported to Dunkirk

A navy patrol boat rescued seven individuals on board a vessel "in danger" off the coast of Sangatte on Wednesday, and transported them to the port of Dunkirk, where they were looked after by local officials. The patrol boat was then dispatched to rescue 29 shipwrecked migrants off the coast of Dunkirk, one of them was ill and was flown to a hospital by helicopter, according to the maritime administration in the area. The rest of the survivors were transferred to Dunkirk.

A news agency reported that 37 more migrants were rescued from a stranded boat off the shore of Calais and another 35 near the coast of Dunkirk. Last month's crossings, according to Britain's domestic Press Association news agency, pushed the annual number beyond 10,000, considerably exceeding the government's estimate of 8,500 individuals arriving in 2020. The increased number of journeys is causing embarrassment for the UK government, which has promised to crack down on arrivals and has made closing Britain's borders a central issue in its campaign to exit the EU.

Rise in numbers of Migrants crossing over the English Channel since 2018

Last month on July 12, French officials were notified of four separate migrant boats in difficulty in the English Channel. A search and rescue crew picked up the largest boat, which had 55 migrants on board. Despite the risks on the busiest maritime route, migrant crossings over the English Channel have surged dramatically since the end of 2018. Approximately 10,000 such crossings or attempted crossings were registered last year, four times the number recorded in 2019. At the same time, the number of asylum seekers in the United Kingdom is quite modest. There were 26,903 asylum applications in the UK in the year ending March 2021, 24% lower than the previous year.



(With agencies input)

(Image- @kunalgrewal993/Twitter)