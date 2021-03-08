French Billionaire Olivier Dassault Dies In Helicopter Crash; Emmanuel Macron Mourns

French billionaire and politician Olivier Dassault, the eldest son of the top aerospace industrialist Serge Dassault who owns the firm Dassault Aviation and Le Figaro newspaper, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, aged 69. Dassault's private helicopter suffered a malfunction in the town of Touques, Normandy, where he was headed for a vacation. President of France Emmanuel Macron took to his official Twitter handle to pay tributes as he wrote that the deceased MP "never ceased to serve the country, to value its assets”, adding that “his sudden death is a great loss”. French media outlets reported that the pilot of the helicopter was killed on the spot in the accident. The crash occurred around 6 pm (1700 GMT) and the helicopter’s remains were found in Deauville, northwest France, a probe revealed.

Dassault was a prominent industrialist, a deputy in the French National Assembly, a local elected official, and a reserve commander in the air force, Macron described. He represented the right-wing Les Republicains party of France and was considered a suitable appointee to the board of Dassault Aviation, but that role was assumed by former Dassault Aviation chief executive Charles Edelstenne due to conflict of interests.

Dassault Aviation SA, an aerospace firm is famous for its manufacture of the Rafale military planes. The multi-billion-dollar firm also engages in the manufacture of executive aircraft and business jets. Dassault was the 12th wealthiest person in France and 361st richest man globally with a net worth of €6.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A Public prosecutor, Delphine Mienniel, confirmed the death of both the pilot and Olivier Dassault in the harrowing accident.

Was seen with French PM Jean Castex

Only last week, Olivier Dassault was spotted in Beauvais near Paris with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin on Friday. Several French ministers expressed shock at the demise of the MP, including a conservative politician, the president of the Paris region, Valerie Pecresse who tweeted, “Great sadness at the news of the sudden disappearance of Olivier Dassault. A businessman, but also a renowned photographer, he had a passion for politics in his blood, rooted in his department of Oise. My warm thoughts to his family.”

