French Catholic Church Accepts Responsibility For 'thousands Of Child Abuse Cases'

A day after church accepted accountability for decades of child abuse, senior members of the French Roman Catholic hierarchy on Saturday knelt at the shrine of Lourdes in a show of penance. Around 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen had gathered at the unveiling ceremony of a sculpture at the sanctuary of Lourdes after which they bowed in front of the shrine. The clerics were dressed in black outfits, which is deemed mandatory to mourn a demise in Christianity.

The public penance seeking took place a day after France bishops finally formally accepted that the Catholic Church bore "institutional responsibility" in many thousand child abuses that took place over decades. The accountability harked back to the 1950s, affecting some 3 lakh minors. The incidents came to the forefront after an independent report was released last month, which spoke of the "veil of silence" spread over the scandal. The report also claimed that the crimes were covered up in a "systematic way" by the church, The Guardian reported.

Calling the report shameful and horrific, French top bishop, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort directed church priests to inform police of any child abuse cases heard of during sacrament confessions. He also asserted that henceforth, the church's laws of Republic will be held above "secrecy of confessions, in a way that it creates a free space for speaking before God." The decision came after French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, reprimanded archbishop Beaufort for claiming that secrecy of catholic confessions was above republic laws. The spokesperson for the French government, Gabriel Attal, had also called out the church echoing Darmamin's statements. “Nothing takes precedence over the laws of the Republic in our country,” Attal had said, as per the Guardian.

Archbishop appeals for forgiveness from people offended by his comments

Darmamin was lauded by members of parliament in the National Assembly for his move. "I told him what I say to all religions: there is no law that is superior to the laws of the National Assembly and the Senate," the French interior minister had said, as reported by The Guardian. Following this, archbishop Beaufort issued an apology statement seeking forgiveness from people who were offended by his comments. He also acknowledged the independent report and stated that it was a medium to reflect on the church's practices.

