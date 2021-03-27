French Catholic Church To Offer 'financial Contribution' To Paedophilia Victims

The French Catholic Church will be offering financial contribution to the thousands of victims of child sex abuse by priests since the 1950s, reports RFI. After a gathering in the southern city of Lourdes, the bishops announced that the church wants to recognise its responsibility to society by asking for forgiveness for the crimes. In November 2018, the Bishops' Conference of France agreed to set up an investigative commission on the same following huge and repeated child abuse scandals that shook the Catholic Church.

According to the reports by RFI, a senior French civil servant who heads the commission, Jean-Marc Sauve said that there might have been at least 10,000 paedophile victims since 1950. At a video press conference on Friday, March 26, Monseignor Olivier Leborgne, a vice-president of the Bishops' Conference said that the bishops have determined the need to take responsibility "with regards to the past, the present and the future”. The compensation will come in the form of a lump sum financed by a dedicated endowment.

France will tighten laws on child sexual abuse

In another significant development, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the country will tighten laws around incest after the Duhamel incest scandal sparked outrage and testimonies from victims across France. In a series of tweets, Saturday, Macron said that France will adapt its laws to protect children from sexual violence, adding that the justice minister will chair a consultation for making legislative proposals. “We will go after the aggressors," Macron said. “These testimonies, these words, these cries, no one can ignore them anymore against sexual violence against our children,” he added.

According to local reports by France’s press, Macron raised the statute of limitations on incest to 30 years, which will be tallied from the legal age of the majority of the victim. French Senators, in January, introduced measures that incur harsher penalties and prison for nonreporting of the crime against the young victims. Any sexual abuse with children below the age of 13, consensual or non-consensual was declared a criminal offense punishable by the law by the French government, with €150,000 fine. "Anyone bearing witness to, or having knowledge of sexual abuse of a minor, could be held accountable for their silence for 10 years after the victim turns 18," the law stated.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)