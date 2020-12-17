French Court Finds All 14 Accused 'guilty Of Complicity' In 2015 Charlie Hebdo Massacre

In a landmark judgment, a French court convicted 14 people on Wednesday for the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre. In a series of terror attacks that shook the nation, 17 people were murdered in an extremist attack on the French satirical newspaper's office in Paris. Charlie Hebdo lost 9 employees in the attacks that took place over three days. All three assailants were killed in police shootouts and accomplices were arrested.

The trial found the defendants guilty of membership of a criminal network and complicity in the attacks among other charges. However, terrorism-related charges were dropped for some defendants who were found guilty of lesser crimes.

'Guilty of complicity'

As per The Guardian report, Ali Raza Polat, the prime suspect in the long-drawn trial was found guilty of complicity for helping the gunmen obtain weapons and ammunition. Polat was described as a "linchpin" in the organisation of the extremist attacks on the French satirical newspaper.

The verdict was announced after the trail was heard over 54 days, putting 11 people in the dock and trying three in their absence. The hearing was temporarily suspended last month after Polat tested positive for COVID-19.

Charlie Hebdo Massacre

Charlie Hebdo, which routinely mocks religious figures of all kinds, had published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that enraged the French-born extremists into attacking the newspaper's office in Paris on January 7, 2015. The event sparked a series of extremist attacks on French soil, including "lone wolf" killings in the name of the Islamic State that have since claimed over 250 lives.

The horrifying attacks started with the Kouachi brothers going on a killing spree in the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo. The following day, Coulibaly, who was an acquaintance of Cherif Kouachi, reportedly killed a female police officer. On January 9, he then killed four Jewish men at a kosher supermarket and said that he acted in the name of the Islamic State.

Since the 2015 attack, Charlie Hebdo has gone incognito and its staff continues to work from an unknown location. In September, the paper had republished the controversial caricatures to mark the start of the trail, which prompted a stabbing attack outside of the old Charlie Hebdo office that seriously wounded two people. The publication has received threats from militant groups, as well as criticism from multiple Muslim countries.

