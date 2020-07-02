French Court Holds State Responsible For Epilepsy Drug Linked To Birth Defect

A French court ruled on July 2 that the state is responsible for birth defects linked to an anti-epilepsy drug produced by pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. The pharma company sold the anti-epilepsy drug valproate which has been marketed as Depakine, Depakote and Stavzor, amongst other trade names for decades.

However, various studies suggested that thousands of children are disabled as a negative effect of their mothers taking the drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder. The number of children disabled as a result of Depakine intake by their mothers ranges from 15,000 to 30,000. Parents of five disabled children had sued state and health authorities and three cases proceeded in an administrative court in an eastern Paris suburb.

Read: Sanofi Walks Back After Saying US Would Get Vaccine First

'Neglected its duties'

The court has ordered the state to compensate those families between 20,000 and 200,000 euros, depending on the date of birth of the five children. The court said in a statement that the state neglected its duties to monitor drugs by not taking the appropriate measures, adding that Sanofi and doctors who prescribed Depakine were also responsible for congenital malformations, autism or learning difficulties, in those children.

Following the court’s judgement, Marine Martin, president, Association for Helping Parents of Children Suffering from Anti-Convulsant Syndrome (APESAC) welcomed the conviction of the state but also expressed regret that only children born after 2004 will be compensated. Martin said that she’s angry because 80 per cent of the children have been excluded from compensation.

Read: French Government Summons Sanofi CEO For Saying US Would Receive COVID Vaccine First

Read: Paris: Eiffel Tower Reopens After 104 Days, Visitors Welcomed With Fanfare