French Court Rejects Political Asylum Request For WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

A court in France’s Creteil commune on Tuesday, September 5 rejected WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's request to grant him a political asylum in Paris. In a ruling that was aired by the French broadcasters, the French court said that the conditions for restricting Assange's freedom "do not allow for an exception to the rule of French law."

French laws require the requester to be present in France while seeking asylum in the country or on any territory across Europe.

Applicant must be present on the territory: Court

According to the ruling that was published by the agencies, the French court said that the "fact that he [Assange] is being kept in custody" should not be a valid reason to provide him an exception. "The applicant must be present on the territory of the country or the European Union" in order to apply for political asylum in France, the court said in the ruling.

The political asylum request for Assange in France was filed by the Robin des Lois association, an organisation that is challenging several regulations in French courts to allow the entry of overseas citizens seeking refuge in France. Some of the French laws contradict the preamble, the French constitution, as well as the international conventions. They appealed to French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, Assange’s former lawyer, to "at last take the matter into his own hands."

Assange was taken into custody after he left Ecuador’s embassy in London in April 2019. He has since been held at the Belmarsh maximum security prison and the United States has been making consistent efforts for the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder for more than four years. The 52-year-old Australian citizen is wanted in Washington on charges of espionage. A UK court had previously overturned the verdict of Westminster Magistrate Court, which halted the extradition order owing to concerns about Assange's mental health and conditions in United States prison. The case went to the Britain government for a decision while WikiLeaks' founder still had some legal options. UK's Home Office, in July last year, said that Priti Patel, the home secretary, had signed the extradition order for the WikiLeaks' founder to Washington.

Assange is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to leak classified defence information relating to America's Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He was ordered to be handed to the US authorities over criminal charges and 18 counts related to his media company's release of vast troves of confidential, sensitive, and classified US Army records and data on military operations, which the US argues has caused national security concerns. The decision to extradite Assange to the US is a turning point in his years of battle to avoid being handed to Washington's authorities.