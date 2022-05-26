French Court Suspends Order Of Permitting Use Of Burkinis In Public Pools Of Grenoble City

The French court has suspended the council's decision to permit body-covering 'burkinis' in municipal swimming pools of Grenoble city, Anadolu Agency reported. The Interior Minister of France, Gerald Darmanin, has welcomed the decision of the administrative court. Taking to his Twitter handle, Darmanin said that the decision comes after the appeal of the ministry and called it "excellent news."

Gerald Darmanin tweeted, "Excellent news: following our appeal, the adminburistrative court suspends the deliberation of the town hall of Grenoble authorizing the "burkini" in municipal swimming pools thanks to the tools of the separatism law wanted by @EmmanuelMacron." He further emphasized that the country will continue to fight for the promotion of communitarianism. The decision of the court comes after the Grenoble city council in an order on May 16 had allowed women to wear burkini while swimming in public pool, as per the Anadolu Agency report. The Grenoble city had announced the decision after Rennes had permitted the women to wear burkinis in public places.

L’Etat continuera de combattre toutes les promotions du communautarisme. J’en prends l’engagement. https://t.co/NKF9k6MCjP — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 25, 2022

Court suspends Grenoble Municipal Council order of allowing burkinis

The court ordered the suspension of the decision taken by the Grenoble Municipal council due to come into effect on June 1. The court stressed that the modified rules permitted "certain users to free themselves" from wearing close-fitted clothes for religious purposes which it noted, "seriously undermined the principle of public service neutrality." Following the Grenoble municipal council's order to permit burkinis in the pool, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin had voiced objections against the decision. Darmanin raised concerns as burkini is viewed as "Islamist clothing" and breached the rule of secularism which has come into force through the law of 1905 and principles based on the 2021 separatism law, as per the news report. According to the law, displaying religious signs in public places or government-owned buildings is not allowed. Meanwhile, Grenoble's mayor Eric Piolle had called the municipal council's decision as a "victory," RFI reported. Julien Bayou, head of the Green party, had suggested that the decision of the municipal council had nothing to do with secularism laws.

