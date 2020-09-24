French Defence Minister Admits To Misleading People About Troop's Safety Last Winter

In a shocking admission, French Defence Minister Florence Parly has accepted to misleading the nation about the protections of air force personnel who were sent on evacuation missions to Wuhan last winter.

During a senate hearing on Wednesday, September 23, the French Defense Minister admitted that she lied about the virus protection of the air force personnel that evacuated French citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan last winter. These breaches in safety precautions have been linked to the very first COVID-19 clusters in France.

Shocking Revelation

At present, France is fighting with a resurgence of COVID-19 with new cases rising rapidly among the elderly. As per reports, dozens of cities in France have seen renewed restrictions on gatherings while restaurants, pubs and public places have been ordered to close down in the Marseille region. Medical teams are also reported to have been deployed to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe by the French military in an effort to reduce the strain on hospitals and frontline workers.

The Defence Minister's revelation to the Senate brings a blow to the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as 10% of the country’s intensive care units have once again been put to use due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Olivier Veran is reported t have said that the people of France need to learn to live alongside the virus and stopped short of reimposing national lockdown once again. Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon and Nice have been designated as ‘enhanced alert zones’.

As per reports, Parly’s revelation has caused fears that the government misled or withheld information from the public deliberately. This has also made it harder for people to trust the government again.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 32 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 979,000. As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the US has reported more than 500,000 positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 31,000.

