French Election: Battle Between Macron & Pen Intensifies Ahead Of Voting On April 24

Ahead of the French presidential election, slated to be held on Sunday, April 24, the battle for power between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen has intensified. Both leaders are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters with the run-off vote just around the corner. Macron made all his efforts to lure leftist voters on his visit to the multicultural, working-class suburb, Saint-Dennis, north of Paris on Thursday. Meanwhile, the centrist Macron has also earned backing from Germany's, Spain's, and Portugal's centre-left leaders, who urged French citizens to vote for him over nationalist Le Pen.

The European leaders' support for Macron came as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now imprisoned, stated that Le Pen has close links with Russian officials in order to become the next French President amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On April 10, Macron already led the first round of voting, which eliminated at least ten other candidates. However, Macron also stated that he was not taking anything for granted and that he was looking for much more support.

Colourful slurs scribbled in France ahead of election

According to a BBC report, colourful obscenities are scribbled everywhere ahead of Sunday's key presidential election in France: "fascist" or "dirty liberal"; "racist vs "elitist" on billboards for Macron and Pen. Meanwhile, Pen has stated that if she comes to power, she will work with Russia to assure that it does not form an alliance with China. "It will be necessary diplomatically, when the war in Ukraine is over, when a peace treaty has been signed, to try to avoid this tie-up which risks being the largest danger of the 21st century for us,” the far-right leader said in an interview with French Public Radio.

Pen intends to remove France out of NATO's military command

Pen previously made headlines when she threatened to remove France from NATO's military command if she were elected president. Notably, she also stated that she intends to follow the United Kingdom's path in leaving the EU, coining the name 'Frexit' for it. During her election campaign, she also accused Macron of being “unlimited arrogance” in the debate and in his presidency. “I have had enough, like you, of this permanent disrespect," she said while addressing the voters in the northern city of Arras, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

About Marine Le Pen - far-right Presidential candidate

For the unversed, Marine Le Pen is the most prominent figure of the French far-right. She is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the National Front, which was later renamed as National Rally. The junior Le Pen has worked to rebrand the party, which has a long history of being considered racist and anti-Semitic. This is her third run for the presidency. She outperformed her father in the first round of voting this year and also in 2017. This year, she has focused her campaign on fiscal issues, pledging steps that she claims will put 150 to 200 euros in each household's coffers, including a commitment to eliminate sales tax on 100 household goods.

About incumbent President Emmanuel Macron

Macron is a former investment banker and an alumnus of some of France's top institutions. He was a political rookie before becoming President, and this is only his second time running for office. Domestically, Macron's policies are more divided and unpopular. His handling of the yellow vest movement, one of France's longest-running protests in decades, was severely condemned, and his track record on the COVID-19 outbreak is mixed.

Even though his attempts to thwart the AUKUS submarine deal and his unsuccessful diplomatic efforts to avert conflict in Ukraine could be regarded as failures, his ambitious plan to strengthen the European Union's autonomy and geopolitical heft earned him praise both abroad and at home.

French elections 2022

The first round of the French presidential election took place on Sunday, April 10. In the election, 48.7 million people had the opportunity to vote for one of 12 candidates competing for the European Union's second-largest economy, according to local media. Among the 12 candidates, seven ran in the 2017 election. The top two candidates-Le Pen and Macron now advance to the second and final rounds of the election on April 24, 2022.

Image: AP/Shutterstock