French Elections: Macron Loses Majority In Parliament, PM Borne Calls Situation 'risky'

French President Emmanuel Macron lost the majority in the French National Assembly just a few weeks after he was re-elected as the leader of the country. Following a strong performance by the left alliance and the far right, Macron’s centrist coalition lost dozens of seats in an election which has pushed French politics into division. According to the recently-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the situation remains "unprecedented" as Macron lost control of the parliament.

Following a long meeting at the French presidential Elysee palace, Borne said that modern France had not yet seen a National Assembly like the present one. According to BBC, she said, “This situation represents a risk for our country, given the risks we're facing nationally and internationally” and added, “We will work as of tomorrow to build a working majority."

However, as per the report, Borne’s plan seemed a stretch especially as the two other biggest groups are not minutely willing to collaborate. French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire was reportedly adamant that the European nation was not ungovernable but added that it was going to require a lot of imagination.

Far-left leader hails success in the elections

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the far-left leader hailed the success of the elections which brought together the mainstream parties from the left with Communists and Greens into an alliance called ‘Nupes’, according to the report. Melenchon told the reporters that the presidential party had suffered a total rout and every possibility was now up to them.

Meanwhile, Melenchon gave a rousing speech and said that the result had marked the moral failure of “Macronie” and accused the ruling party of stoking the far-right by refusing to give clear guidance in seats where the left was running to head with Le Pen’s party, as per the report.

Tactically admitting that he was unlikely to achieve his goal of becoming the country’s prime minister, the far-left leader said that he was now changing his role in battle and said, “My commitment is and will remain at the front of your ranks until my final breath if you want." It is to mention that since Melenchon was not running for a seat, he will not feature in the National assembly.

In another stunning win, Marine Le Pen and her far-right National Rally party celebrated turning their eight seats in the French National Assembly to 89. She said that ‘the people had spoken’ and added that the French President was over and he had been consigned to a minority government.

Image: AP