French Envoy Loves Amul's Topical Dedicated To President Macron On Being Re-elected

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday won France’s presidential election for his second term and congratulatory wishes poured in from leaders across the world. Amul, which is known for its creative and interesting advertisements and graphics, took to social media to share a picture of the French President after he won on Sunday. Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India replied to the topical advertisement in a quirky manner, which won over netizens.

In the Amul topical, French President Emmanuel Macron can be seen handing a Baguette, which is Frech bread to the famous Amul girl, who holds a slice of bread with butter in her hand. The duo was seen standing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and the French flag. The quirky tagline read, "Presidency... Macron gets the baguette again! Amul, Oui love it." Emmanuel Lenain then took to the micro-blogging site and replied to the Amul topical as he hailed the 'taste of India'. He wrote, "Baguette aur bemisaal taste of India - oui love it, too!" Several netizens took to the comments section of the tweet to express how much they loved Amul's new topical.

Baguette aur bemisaal taste of India - oui love it, too!@Amul_Coop https://t.co/8Ln3hdVw64 — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) April 27, 2022

Macron secured 58.55% votes during the recent election against his far-right opposition Marine Le Pen. President Emmanuel Macron's win scripted history as he became the first president to win a second term in 20 years. On Monday, the president began his post-election victory address as he expressed his gratitude to citizens for showing their faith in him.

La Marseillaise. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/j94iGyXdyg — Emmanuel Macron avec vous (@avecvous) April 24, 2022

He addressed citizens against the background of the Eiffel Tower and was welcomed with cheering and waving of the French flag. He then got emotional as he addressed the people in his speech after he won the presidency for the second time and said "I am not the candidate of one camo, but the President for all." Macron also addressed that he was certain 'numerous' people voted for him to thwart a pro-Russian rival from becoming President and extended his gratitude to them. He also assured them that, 'no one will be left by the side of the road'.