French Female Minister Riles Up Controversy For Her 'Playboy' Magazine Cover

French government minister, Marlene Schiappa, has found herself riled up in midst of a controversy for getting featured on the front cover of Playboy magazine. Holding office since 2017, Schiappa appeared on the cover page for her 12-page interview that was incorporated inside the magazine. In her piece published in the men's entertainment magazine, popularised by nudity and sexually oriented material, the female French politician talked extensively about women and LGBT rights.

France's Minister for the Social Economy and French Associations was seen donning a white dress, which has come under criticism and scrutiny from her colleagues, but mainly from French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

'We are in the middle of a social crisis..'

A longtime advocate for women's rights, Schiappa garnered attention for her landmark sexual harassment law that would penalise men who catcall, harass or stalk women on the streets. Overlooking the context of her Playboy magazine piece, French premier Borne told BFMTV, that Schiappa's cover photo "wasn’t appropriate, especially during this period," referring to the social and economic boycott France was reeling under due to President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform scheme.

“We are in the middle of a social crisis, there is the issue of policing, there are people between life and death, and I have the impression of being behind a smoke screen,” France's Green Party politician, Sandrine Rousseau, a women’s rights activist, told BFMTV.

While she lambasted French minister Schiappa for her alleged "inappropriate" Playboy magazine cover, French politician, Jean Luc Mélenchon also launched a scathing criticism of the French President for giving an interview to children’s magazine, Pif Gadget, this week. She, to a greater degree, condemned Schiappa’s appearance in the American men's lifestyle magazine. “In a country [France] where the President expresses himself in Pif and his minister in Playboy, the problem would be the opposition. France is going off the rails,” Mélenchon tweeted.

In her defence, Schiappa hit back saying that "defending the right of women to have control of their bodies, that’s everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. With all due respect to the detractors and hypocrites.” Gérald Darmanin, French Interior Minister, came out in support of minister Schiappa, saying that she's a woman of character. " Marlene Schiappa is a courageous female politician who has her character and who has her style which is not mine, but I respect,” he said in an interview with CNews.