French FM Le Drian Says Russia Intends To 'bypass' EU By Discussing Ukraine Solely With US

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday stated that Russia is attempting to "bypass" the European Union (EU) by discussing the Ukraine crisis only with the United States. "Russian President Vladimir Putin intents to bypass the European Union... He wants to put a dent in the EU's consolidating cohesion," he told BFM radio as per news agency Sputnik. Le Drian's statement comes after Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, previously stated that Brussels cannot be a "neutral observer in the negotiations."

The talks between Russia and the US regarding security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine are expected to take place on January 10. Russian officials will meet with their NATO counterparts two days later to discuss Russian security proposals to the alliance. Earlier this week, Le Drian issued a statement claiming that he, Borrell, and a number of other top European officials had reviewed the tensions surrounding Ukraine.

The French Foreign Minister also emphasised the necessity of the EU's engagement in talks that will impact European security. "Demanding dialogue with Russia, based on parameters that are in accordance with our collective security interests, is both useful and important in order to improve strategic stability in Europe," the statement read as per Sputnik. Top European officials believe the bloc was made an "outsider" in the talks due to its internal divisions and weak foreign policy, according to the report.

Russia may try to keep the EU out of talks on security guarantees: Borrell

Last month Borrell warned that Moscow may try to keep the European Union out of talks on security guarantees. He stated that Russia's ultimate goals are unclear, except that it is trying to threaten and weaken Ukraine. "Various scenarios are possible. We can't rule out Russia's desire to use the crisis as leverage for its declared goal of reshaping Europe's security framework while simultaneously excluding Europeans from the discussion," Borrell stated on his blog as reported by Sputnik. The EU's foreign policy chief also stressed that any Russian move against Ukraine's sovereignty would have severe consequences, and expressed optimism that the United States will not allow Brussels to be excluded from security negotiations.

Image: AP