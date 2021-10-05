French Foreign Ministry Regrets Algeria's Decision To Recall Its Envoy From Paris

Algeria's decision to recall its ambassador to Paris for consultations is regretted by France, which is making every effort to maintain and develop bilateral relations, according to a spokesperson for the French foreign ministry. After Paris proposed harsher visa requirements for Algerian, Tunisian, and Moroccan nationals, Algiers recalled its ambassador to France for discussions on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, the recall of Algeria's ambassador to France for talks has been noted and it is something they regret. At the same time, the spokesperson emphasised France's commitment to sustaining the two countries' long-standing ties and stated that Paris is trying to strengthen bilateral ties, as per the reports of Sputnik.

The relationship between the two countries has recently deteriorated

The two countries' relationship has recently deteriorated. On Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accused French President Emmanuel Macron of twisting the truth and making comments that showed a "totally revised" and not based on the true history of the North African country. Tebboune criticised Macron's comments to the French newspaper Le Monde as reckless and demeaning to the memories of Algerians who died during France's colonial reign. According to Le Monde, Macron stated that Algeria is governed by a "political-military regime," claiming that the former French colony's official history had been completely rewritten. He even claimed that this history was founded on a "discourse of enmity for France," rather than on facts.

Macron accused Algerian officials of fueling anti-French sentiment, according to Le Monde's account on the meeting. The French president also discussed his government's restriction of visas for North Africans, saying that the visa reductions would target those in the domain of administration, who had a habit of simply requesting visas.

Visitors from North Africa have family connections in France

Algerian and Moroccan visas would be slashed in half and Tunisian visas will be reduced by 30%, according to French officials. The decision was made in response to Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia refusing to provide consular documentation for their residents who were being deported from France after entering the country illegally, according to the government. The three countries were once part of France's colonial empire, and many migrants and other visitors from North Africa have family connections in France.

