French Hunter Handed Suspended Sentence After Fatally Shooting Man He Mistook For A Boar

A hunter has received a two-year suspended sentence for fatally shooting a man of French-British descent after he was mistaken to be a wild boar by the hunter. The 35-year-old Julien Féral has further received a life ban from hunting. Féral, who received a French hunting license just four months prior to the incident, shot and killed a 25-year-old Morgan Keane in December 2020 in south-west France, The Guardian reported.

A French court found Julien Féral guilty of involuntary manslaughter after Keane’s death raised questions about the safety and culture of French hunting and caused outrage. As per reports, the victim died after he was struck in the chest by a bullet fired from Féral’s hunting rifle while he was chopping wood on his land near South-West France’s Calvignac.

France tightens hunting rules following the incident

The French government on Monday announced that it would tighten rules pertaining to hunting under the influence of alcohol and drugs in addition to strengthening pre-requisites of training and safety. Furthermore, the French government has plans to set up digital systems that will warn other countryside users of active hunting zones, the Guardian reported. Serious accidents led by hunters will prompt their licenses to get permanently suspended.

Statistics indicate that hunting accidents in France have significantly decreased over the past 20 years. However, cases of injury or even death are often widely covered by the French media. The head of the FNC hunting lobby, Willy Schraen, claimed last week that a hunting ban would cause uproar in rural areas. According to the FNC, there are 1.1 million active hunters in France, among which about 5 million hold a hunting licence.

Meanwhile, the court in France’s southwestern town of Cahors handed an 18-month suspended sentence to the 51-year-old Laurent Lapergue, who was in-charge of directing the hunt. Lapergue has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and has further received a five-year ban from hunting.