French Lawyer Turns Into Self-styled 'Prince' And Stages Fake Coronation; Read To Know Why

A self-declared ruler of a small kingdom in France held an elaborate coronation ceremony in an effort to boost tourism in the region. Prince Vincent I of Hélianthi, the 38-year-old lawyer, conducted a lavish coronation ceremony in which he invited other foreign “royals” to attend the event, Express UK reported. The fake French Prince founded the micronation and called the Principality of Hélianthis in 2013. The Principality is located in the ancient town of Blaye which is located north of Bordeaux.

The self-proclaimed prince said that the motivation to conduct the ceremony was to boost tourism in Blaye, Express UK reported. He further exclaimed that the name Hélianthi was derived from the Greek Sun God Helios. Vincent was crowned on Saturday in a glorious ceremony.

Self-declared monarchs from 20 other micronations were in attendance as the French prince got crowned in full elan and panache. "It’s interesting for me because my micronation is only two years old, so I’m watching how it’s going in France,” Italy’s Daniele I, Prince of Shedingeh, told Express UK. "It was a very beautiful ceremony, he will make a very good Prince,” the Italian prince added.

First coronation on French soil in more than 230 years

While the coronation was for a self-proclaimed prince from a French micronation, it came more than 230 years after the French Revolution. When he is not stuck in his royal niceties, Vincent works as a lawyer. The prince has a strong attachment and is passionate about the town where he grew up. With a population of just 5,000 people, the town has a coveted spot in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Vincent had the aspiration to form a micronation during his school days. In his coronation speech, the prince assured that his kingdom will be free from any religious or political affirmations. The Saturday event coincided with the group’s 10-year "jubilé" milestone. Among the foreign royalties who took part in the event was Prince of Bérémagne Emanuel de Dovimaldi-Nassor who travelled from Quebec to attend the ceremony, Express UK reported. "For some, a micronation makes you dream, it allows you to get out of a somewhat harsh reality. For others, it allows you to affirm values, whether ecological, social... it can affect all areas,” he said.