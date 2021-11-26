French Minister Cancels Migrant Crisis Meeting With UK Counterpart After Johnson's Letter

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has nixed a meeting with his British counterpart Priti Patel following the publication of a letter by UK PM Boris Johnson addressing migration issues, France24 reported. In the missive, the British leader asked Paris to take back migrants who crossed the English Channel to reach Dover. Notably, the letter came after the region faced one of the biggest losses of lives after a boat sunk in the English Channel killing 27 people including three children.

The move has sparked a fresh row between the two western European countries. On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron lambasted Johnson for not being “serious” in addressing the crisis. Later, Macron’s spokesperson accused the British leader of 'double talk' stressing that he had said something different to the French President earlier, according to BBC.

It is imperative to note that the meeting which is scheduled for Sunday would witness participation from Belgium, the Netherland, Germany and European Union. Being hosted in the French city of Calais, the meet aims at resolving the surge of immigrants crossing the 350 miles long waterway. English channel separates Southern England from Northern France.

What is Johnson's letter about?

In the letter, Johnson called on Macron to take back the people who have reached the UK by saying, “I propose that we put in place a bilateral readmissions agreement to allow all illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned.” He further added, “This would have an immediate effect and would significantly reduce - if not stop- the crossings, saving lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs.”

Boris Johnson in the letter stated that he was “open” to new ideas that would help to stop the trade in humans and also to protect lives. He pointed out that even though they have been able to stop over 20,000 crossings, however, many people have been putting their lives at risk. Johnson highlighted the need to go “further and faster together” and proposed five new measures that he wanted to see taken. In his letter to Macron, the UK PM outlined five steps that included maritime patrol efforts in each other’s territorial waters and using advanced technology. He further mentioned that they need to have surveillance through the air and work on strengthening the Joint Intelligence cell.

My letter to President Macron. pic.twitter.com/vXH0jpxzPo — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2021

(Image: AP)