French National Gets 'shot During Evacuation From Sudan', Warring Factions Dispute Blame

A French national was shot as foreign evacuations gain traction to evacuate the stranded overseas citizens amidst the fierce clashes within the East African country for power gains that intensified this week. The two rival factions, the paramilitary forces Rapid Support Forces [RSF] and the Sudanese Army, who ruled out negotiations and pressed for surrender, accused each other of shooting the embassy convoy leaving the capital, Khartoum. It remains unclear which of the two warring sides opened fire.

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary's official statement revealed that due to intense firing, a Frenchman was injured in the convoy outside the embassy. The fire was launched from Sudanese Army aircraft. Sudanese Armed Forces, in a separate statement, accused RSF of the assault, asserting that they injured a French man. The incident unfolded as France launched an evacuation operation this morning to bring out the stranded citizens from the conflict-ridden country. The French foreign ministry, in a statement, noted that a "rapid evacuation operation" is ongoing that will also assist European citizens from "allied partner countries". The Dutch foreign ministry also stated that it is in the process of executing evacuation plans and that it relayed its 152 Dutch citizens to an assembly point in Sudan.

Sweden’s parliament, the Riksdag, announced that it is sending 400 soldiers to carry out an evacuation, while the Norwegian government is carrying out evacuations for its staff posted in Sudan, the foreign ministry reportedly said. Saudi Arabia evacuated 91 of its own nationals, as well as 66 from 12 other countries— Qatar, Egypt, Canada, India, Burkina Faso, and the United Arab Emirates.

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens to head outside Khartoum and “to go to the nearest point to them in preparation for their evacuation by the competent Egyptian authorities,” reported state media Middle East News Agency [MENA].

UK PM Sunak, US President Biden confirm 'complex' evacuation of diplomats

UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the British government is planning to evacuate the British citizens stuck in Sudan. Only UK diplomats and their families were rescued in the first stage today. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace wrote on Twitter: "The operation involved more than 1,200 British personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF." British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that the UK armed forces completed a "complex and rapid" evacuation of British diplomats and their families from the clashes marred Sudan this morning.

"UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff. I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation," Sunak said.

Cleverly asked British citizens to register their details with the UK Foreign Office. "Our duty to British nationals in Sudan remains our top priority," Cleverly noted. "Alongside our international allies and other members of the international community and in response to direct threats targeting the diplomatic community in Khartoum we have taken the decision to temporarily close the embassy and to relocate our embassy staff," he continued to add. "That gives us the best opportunity to project our diplomatic support back into Sudan." UK's Foreign Secretary further noted, "We have taken advantage of a temporary lull in the violence that we are seeing in Sudan but we remain absolutely committed to supporting British nationals in Sudan."

US President Joe Biden on Saturday announced that US government personnel were evacuated from Sudan. “Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US government personnel from Khartoum,” Biden said in a statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a release that Washington has brought out all US personnel and their families and that the evacuation operation in Khartoum has been “temporarily suspended.”