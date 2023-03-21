French Pension Reform Protests: Over 230 People Detained By Paris Police

On Monday, over 230 individuals were taken into custody during demonstrations in Paris protesting the French government's proposed pension reform plan, according to local authorities. The Paris police department reported that more than 2,000 officers were deployed to maintain public order, but confrontations between protesters and law enforcement resulted in violent clashes. At least 11 police officers were injured while attempting to disperse aggressive demonstrators, as per a report from TASS.

In January, the French government introduced a pension reform plan that aimed to address the financial stability of the country's social system by increasing the retirement age from 62 to 64 and eliminating certain pension programs. The proposed changes quickly sparked widespread protests. On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the adoption of the pension reform bill through the government's authority, without a parliament vote. This move drew condemnation from trade unions and opposition parties, who called for further demonstrations across the country.

The problem with France's pension system

France's existing pension scheme is a pay-as-you-go system that is designed to provide a defined benefit to its retirees. This system is similar to the pension schemes of many other European nations, such as Germany, Italy, and Spain, which also have pay-as-you-go pension systems in place.

The system has been facing an ageing population, which means that there are fewer workers contributing to the pension fund relative to the number of retirees drawing benefits. This has put pressure on the government to increase contributions to the pension fund and raise the retirement age to ensure the scheme's financial stability.

Moreover, compared to other European nations, France's pension scheme is relatively generous in terms of the amount of benefits provided to retirees. For example, the replacement rate (the ratio of pension benefits to average earnings) in France is around 75%, which is higher than many other European nations. This means that retirees in France receive a higher proportion of their pre-retirement income than in other countries.

However, this generosity comes at a cost, and the high level of benefits provided by France's pension scheme has contributed to its financial challenges. Macron, who was once a finance minister of France, is aware of this. The government has implemented various reforms over the years to address these challenges, such as increasing the contribution rate and gradually raising the retirement age, but further reforms may be necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the system.