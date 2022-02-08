French PM Macron Says His Meeting With Putin 'helped To Avoid Further Escalations'

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine soared to a new height, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his meeting with Vladimir Putin helped to avoid further escalation. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Macron, who met his Russian counterpart Putin on Monday, told reporters that he never thought for one second that the Russian President prepared to make any gestures on the issue. "For me, it was about 'locking the game' in order to prevent an escalation and open up new prospects. For me, this goal has been achieved. France has strengthened its credibility", Sputnik quoted Macron as saying.

Notably, his meeting with Putin came at a time when Moscow is allegedly preparing to invade Ukraine. Earlier last month, Macron had dialled Putin and held a 30-minute long interaction on the ongoing tension. However, the local media reports claimed Putin did not agree completely at that time. Notably, before Macron Visit to Russia, Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also visited Russia and held meetings with the Russian President. He had reportedly offered mediation. However, Moscow reportedly denied Erdogan's proposal.

Putin accuses US, NATO members of ignoring Moscow's security concerns

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US and NATO of ignoring their "fundamental concerns" regarding the expansion of NATO near the Ukrainian border. During the presser, Putin reiterated his demands regarding the prevention of further NATO expansion eastward and expressed his grave concern about the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders. "It is precisely these central concerns of ours that, unfortunately, turned out to be ignored in the responses received on January 26 from the United States and NATO. Moreover, Western partners once again referred to the fact that each state has the right to freely choose ways to ensure its security and enter into any military alliances and blocs," Sputnik quoted Putin as saying.

Further, the Russian President slammed the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and said, "The obligation of strengthening one's security should not hamper the security of other states." He added, "I would also like to note that they are still trying to reassure Russia with arguments that NATO is a peaceful and purely defensive organisation, a purely defensive alliance. Citizens of many states have seen from their own experience how true this is." Earlier last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that "Moscow does not want war but added it won’t allow its security interests to be overlooked."

