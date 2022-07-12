French PM Tackles No-confidence Vote: 'political Tactics Against My Alleged Intention'

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday got through a no-confidence motion brought upon by the allies of left-wing lawmakers. Borne survived the motion against her after at least 146 lawmakers out of a total of 289 refrained from voting against her. The motion was supported by only 146 legislators, an outcome that was dubbed highly unlikely by local media.

The motion against Borne was brought reportedly to show intent by the largest left-wing faction in opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Ensemble grouping- NUPES alliance. The grouping has made Macron's life difficult in the National Assembly after it won significant gains in the legislative elections throwing French politics into turmoil. Just to note, NUPES is a strong left-wing led by veteran leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon. NUPES making significant gains in the legislative elections "constitutes a risk for the country, given the challenges that we have to confront," Borne said in a statement, hoping to work towards bringing back the majority of centrist Ensemble in the National Assembly.

'No confidence vote is political tactics:' Borne

Borne on Monday slammed the no-confidence motion brought against her as "political tactics." Speaking at the French parliament, the Prime Minister added that the debate on the no-confidence vote was "based on my alleged intention." She claimed that the motion hindered the smooth functioning of parliamentary work and "therefore the wish of the French people." She urged the parliament to switch to a "culture of compromise." Now that the no-confidence motion is dodged from the path, the French parliament will begin deliberations on the $20.1 billion inflation relief package proposed last week.

France may nationalise electricity giant EDF amid energy crisis: Borne

France is one of the countries that is facing the ripple effect of the Russia-Ukraine war as food, fuel, and energy prices increased to unprecedented levels. Noting the burgeoning living costs, Borne last week announced that the French government is mulling over nationalising heavily indebted French electrical producer EDF. In her inaugural statement at the French parliament on July 6, Borne emphasised "we must have full control over our electricity production and performance" even though Macron lost control of the parliament in the June legislative polls making the coalition in NA a messy one, The Guardian reported. Noting the widespread energy crisis, made worse by Kyiv's invasion by Russia, she said "we must ensure our sovereignty in the face of the consequences of the war and the colossal challenges to come... that's why I confirm to your the state's intention to own 100% of EDF's capital," The Guardian reported.

