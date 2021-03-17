French PM Takes Pledge To ''very Quickly' Get AstraZeneca Vaccine If EU Regulator Approves

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex took a pledge that if the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is considered safe by the European medicines agency (EMA), then he would be vaccinated “very quickly” with the jab to reassure people. Castex said he was prepared to wait until later in the year for a vaccine because he was of his age (55) and had no underlying health problems, but he changed his mind to help regain trust in AstraZeneca's shot.

Jean Castex pledges to get vaccinated quickly if approval given

In his interviews with French media, Castex said that it would be a "wise" decision to get vaccinated after the suspension lifted so that all the "guarantees" are given to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. French PM asserted that if there is even a speck of doubt among the citizen of France, the government must dispel it. Currently, the authorities are awaiting the EMA's opinion, and after obtaining it, the government will act accordingly. He opined that the vaccine will give a positive response and a "full confidence" would be restored in the vaccine.

Following warnings of blood clots, Several European Union countries including France, Italy and Germany have temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution. The decision was taken by the European Medicines Agency on Thursday. The World Health Organization and Europe's medicines watchdog, on the other hand, insisted it was safe to use. The organisations will reportedly hold special meetings this week after a host of countries over the matter.

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence of an increased risk'

AstraZeneca, however, has defended its coronavirus vaccine, saying that its analysis not only showed “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in vaccine recipients but a lower number than in the general population. In a statement, AstraZeneca insisted that its vaccine was safe and added that the company’s safety data showed zero evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or any in a particular country from the jab.

The COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in France and the country has not imposed any nationwide lockdown since last year. Now, the pressure on the hospitals has increased and the government is forced to take some serious precautionary measures. Castex informed the French media that the government is worried about the "critical situation". He affirmed that the necessary measures are being taken to curb the Coronavirus in the country. French PM also hinted about the weekend lockdowns in the Paris region as imposed in the Nice and Calais regions.