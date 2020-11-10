French Police Arrest Four People For 'significant Damage' In Unrest Near Paris School

Following the unrest outside a school building in Paris' northern French Compiegne commune, security forces have arrested four individuals, the local prefecture informed on Monday, November 9. As per reports, when French security forces and firefighting services reached the Mireille Grenet high school, the said individuals were allegedly torching bins. When police officers and firefighters came to the scene, the perpetrators allegedly attacked them with projectiles.

Taking to Twitter the prefecture wrote "In #Compiegne, return to calm and situation restored. 4 arrests by law enforcement following significant and inadmissible material damage. We wish the slightly injured firefighter a speedy recovery."

Furthermore, according to media reports, the attackers stormed a police car and stole several items, including a police helmet and several shields. The items were subsequently retrieved, the officials informed.

Reacting to the incident French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin earlier in the day announced that the authorities are to consider legislation, under which those who sell mortar fires to amateurs would be charged with a six-month prison term and a fine of 7,500 euros (nearly $9,000).

Clash outside school

As per reports, French students clashed with police in front of a high school near Paris. The authorities have described it as 'intolerable' attacks. The violence broke out on Monday morning in Compiegne (Oise), north of the French capital. The videos of the incident on social media showed a group of youths surrounding an abandoned police car outside the Lycee Mireille Grenet school and trying to overturn it.

Compiegne police commissioner Pierrick Boulet is reported to have said that between 50 and 80 people targeted a police vehicle before the situation was calmed. One firefighter also suffered minor injuries to the forearm after being hit by mortar fire while trying to extinguish a burning rubbish bin.

