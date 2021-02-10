French Politician Marine Le Pen On Trial For 'breaking Hate Speech Laws'

France’s politician Marine Le Pen goes on trial for posting pictures of Islamic State (IS) atrocities on social media, state media reports. The President of the National Rally (RN) is accused of breaking the country’s hate speech laws by tweeting three images in December 2015 along with the words “Daesh, that’s it!” using the Arabic acronym for IS. The politician reportedly claims that the tweets were published in response to a journalist who compared her party with the IS. The dispute budded from the Paris terror attacks when 130 people were killed by extremists.

One of the pictures of the tweets which landed her on trial showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist who was beheaded by Islamic militants in 2014. Le Pen had, however, deleted the picture of Foley after a request from his family saying that she had been unaware of his identity. Gilbert Collard, an MEP for the National Rally, is also on trial on Nanterre for disturbing other gruesome photos of IS on social media platforms.

Le Pen, Collard have been charged in 2018

Le Pen and Collard have been charged in 2018 with circulating “violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity” and children can even view that. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of €75,000. Le Pen was a candidate in the 2017 French Presidential election, has reportedly said the trial has a “scent of persecution” and has slammed the case as a violation of free speech.

At the time, she has even ripped off her parliamentary immunity over the pictures and refused an order to undergo psychiatric tests as part of the investigation. The trial was initially scheduled for 2019 but was postponed two times, at the request of the defence and then subsequently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be going on trial on Wednesday just when the opinion polls indicate that Le Pen will likely face off against French President Emmanuel Macron in next year’s general elections.

(Image credits: The Associated Press)