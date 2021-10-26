French Politician Says Brexit A Catastrophe For UK; Research 'frozen' Because Of Delay

Brexit is a catastrophe for the United Kingdom, according to Thierry Breton, a French politician who also serves as the European Commission's internal market commissioner. In an interview with BFM TV, he tried to make a point with an exmple of what is going on on the supermarket shelves, at the gas pumps, and the nurse and doctor shortages. He asked all to look at what's going on with the truck driver shortages, look at what's going on in the construction industry.

The British government attempted to quicken the pace of talks with the European Union (EU) to resolve post-Brexit trade issues on Saturday, claiming that the two sides are still far apart and that time is running out to close the gap. Negotiators from the United Kingdom and the European Union met in Brussels last week to try to overcome fundamental divisions over Northern Ireland's trade laws.

Horizon Europe, an EU initiative, brings together researchers from industry and academic organisations. The programmes vary from basic research to societal challenges such as climate change mitigation. The continuation of the United Kingdom's participation in the EU's Horizon programme was agreed in principle in the Brexit separation agreement just before Christmas. However, a formal agreement on the United Kingdom's associate membership has taken months to finalise, according to BBC.

Delays in Brexit discussions will result in UK scientists being "frozen out"

However, according to MPs, delays in Brexit discussions will certainly result in UK scientists being frozen out of EU research programmes, as per a report by BBC. The EU stated earlier this month that the UK's participation in its £100 billion research programme is contingent on Northern Ireland discussions. British scientists will not recover from missed chances, according to the European Scrutiny Select Committee of the House of Commons. Sir Bill Cash, the group's chairman, has stated that the delay is hurting UK businesses.

Cash stated that despite an agreement on participation, British research institutions have been excluded from crucial initiatives and financing for the past year. With each passing day, chances are squandered, British institutions are left high and dry as science advances without them, and the returns on the financial contributions continue to decline.

Image: AP