French President And Prime Minister To Unveil New Government On July 6

Days after appointing Jean Castex as the new Prime Minister, the French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly set to unveil a new cabinet on July 6. According to an international media outlet, Macron and Castex will be meeting at the Élysée presidential palace in a bid to discuss the shape of the new government.

A spokesperson reportedly said that at this stage, an architecture with about 20 ministers is envisaged. He further also added that the Junior Minister will also be named in a second stage. The unveiling of the new government comes after the Élysée Palace announced that Castex has been given the charge to form the new government after the acceptance of Édouard Philippe's resignation.

Macron’s République En Marche (Republic on the Move) received a huge setback in the recently-held local elections which prompted the French leader to talk of ‘reinvention’ and a ‘new path’. While Philippe had been at the forefront of coronavirus crisis and became popular for his detailed briefings on measures implemented by the government, it was also reported he had started to outshine Macron with his handling of the health crisis.

Philippe to ‘remain’ until nomination of new govt

Philippe was appointed as the Prime Minister from the left centre-right Les Républicains (LR) party and he never joined République En Marche. He was recently re-elected as mayor of Le Havre with a large majority. While the local election results for Macron’s party didn’t augur well, Phillipe’s rising popularity is believed to be one of the reasons behind Macron announcing the radical changes in the government.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Prime Minister, Castex, is a mayor from the Pyrenees who had the role of overseeing France's strategy of ending the coronavirus lockdown. Even with Philippe resigning, the Élysée Palace said that with other members of the government, Philippe will still remain in a bid to deal with current matters until the nomination of a new government.

