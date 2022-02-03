French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of him visiting Russia to discuss the crisis over Ukraine with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, Macron added that his plans to visit Russia would depend on the progress made in the upcoming telephone talks with other world leaders.

According to The Telegraph, the French President said that he would be speaking “in the coming hours” to his US counterpart Joe Biden about the tensions in eastern Europe as Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine. Macron revealed that he would maintain communication with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During a visit to Tourcoing in northern France, Macron said, “I do not exclude anything” while referring to the possibility of a Russian visit to discuss the current situation. As per the report, the French President added, “The most important thing is to firstly continue the European coordination and continue the exchanges with both President Putin and President Zelensky”.

“Depending on the progress of our discussions made in the coming hours, I do not exclude any initiative or journey,” Macron also said.

Macron told Putin he is ‘very worried’ about the situation

According to the report, Macron, who appears to speak to Biden soon, has already told the Russian President that he is “very worried about the situation” in Ukraine. The French leader said that the priority is to “find a way for the crisis to de-escalate”. Meanwhile, it is to note that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Putin on phone on Wednesday, just as the US formally announced the deployment of 3,000 troops in eastern Europe to back NATO forces in the region amid Russia ramping up its troops' presence.

Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin of his “deep concern” over Moscow’s current “hostile” activity near the Ukrainian border. On Wednesday, during the phone call, the British PM also laid stress over the need to find a way forward that respects both Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to defence. Furthermore, Johnson warned Putin that any Russian’s action into the Ukrainian territory would be a “tragic miscalculation”.

