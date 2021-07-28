French President Emmanuel Macron Says 'France Owes A Debt To Polynesia Over Nuclear Tests'

France President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his first four-day visit to Polynesia, Macron acknowledged France's 'debt' to Polynesians nuclear tests ran from 1966-1996. The President promised money for cyclone shelters to help the island territory to cope up with climatic change and help in fighting against the virus as getting emergency services is challenging. Macron received a warm welcome after arriving in Tahiti as his hosts showered him with garlands. He told Polynesians, "touched him to the heart" and "We have a new page to write together".

In addition, Macron said that France is having incredible luck to have lands in the Pacific 'where everything is being written today'. He also spoke of 'Confrontation between great world powers' in the region because China's ambitions for the region were also central to the trip. He warned Polynesians for being aware of exotic projects promising jobs that may never materialize in reality. According to him, China is seeking to gain influence in its strategic spheres.

Macron extends financial help to Polynesia

Macron also pledged that France would protect the region's fishing communities, communication networks, and other infrastructure through more investment in the region. Macron pledged for additional spending of 300 million euros in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, he had spent 600 million euros to help businesses and health care facilities in Polynesia. Moreover, he also vowed to extend a tax break for sustainable fishing and announced a 50-million euro program to set up 17 cyclone shelters. He also confirmed that the French government will take charge of cleaning contaminated lands, open government archives, create a permanent mediator between the state and the community and speed up compensation to local populations.

Macron's 4-day visit to French Polynesia

Meanwhile, during his visit, Macron has also layout his strategic vision for the South Pacific, and also focus on China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific region. Macron planned to visit four sites spread out across an ocean territory that's as large as Europe. His trip was aimed at reinforcing the link between Paris and its far-flung former colonies in the Pacific. His visit will also include a discussion on Tahiti's planned role as the host of surfing events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

(With AP inputs)

(IMAGE: AP)