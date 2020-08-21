President Emmanuel Macron Gives Angela Merkel A 'desi' Welcome With A Namaste

The French President, Emmanuel Macron welcomed the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to the Brégançon Fort, located in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, in desi style 'Namaste'. President Macron folded his hands to greet and welcome her to the medieval fortress. Earlier in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, PM Modi urged the citizen to greet people with 'Namaste' instead of handshakes in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Emmanuel Macron-Angela Merkel go 'Namaste'

French President Emmanuel Macron chose to greet Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor by folding his hands and bowing like 'Namaste' while saying 'Welcome'. A video of their meeting was tweeted by Emmanuel Macron with a warm welcoming message. His tweet read, "Welcome to Brégançon Fort dear Angela!".

Bienvenue au Fort de Brégançon chère Angela ! pic.twitter.com/6VSiTSAuJz — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 20, 2020

In another tweet, President Emmanuel Macron retweeted the video of his meeting with Angela Merkel with a message where he expressed his joy at the joint commitment and goals between the two countries at European and International level. He also said that together they are stronger.

Je me réjouis du niveau d’engagement commun exceptionnel entre nos pays, tant sur le plan bilatéral, que sur le plan européen et international. Ensemble, nous sommes plus forts. https://t.co/zmOzK72dCi — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 20, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron is not the first one to adopt to the PM Modi recommended 'Namaste'. Earlier this year the Indian greeting style, 'Namaste' went global in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi appealed to the citizens to turn to 'Namaste' as a preventive measure against COVID-19 in March. The Dominican Republic also followed soon after by joining the league of countries promoting 'Namaste' by asking its citizen to use the Indian style of greeting.

Namaste goes global!

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, let us adopt the Indian way of greeting each other.#DominicanRepublicEmbassy #COVID19 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/EPmjaZD2v2 — Embassy Of The Dominican Republic (@DrEmbassy_India) March 19, 2020

United States President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also greeted each other with the traditional 'Namaste' instead of shaking hands on March 12 during their meeting at the White House. While the Priyanka Chopra Jonas also turned advocate for the traditional greeting style, 'Namaste'.

It’s all about Namaste 🙏🏻 an old but new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/fqk12QbD7K — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2020

