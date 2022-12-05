French President Macron Blasted For Saying Russia Needs 'security Guarantees' To End War

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday was blasted by the European leaders, as well as Ukraine for suggesting that West should consider how to address Russia's need for security guarantees to end the war in Ukraine. Kyiv lambasted the French leader for stating that it must explore the option of making concessions to the Kremlin as the brutal war entered the tenth month. In an interview with a French TV station TF1 during his state visit to the US last week, Macron said Europe needs to prepare its future security architecture for Russia in order to cease the hostilities.

"This means that one of the essential points we must address -- as President (Vladimir) Putin has always said -- is the fear that NATO comes right up to its doors and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia," Macron told the TF1.

French leader furthermore noted that the topic of the security guarantees for Russia will be the topic of discussion for peace in war-torn Ukraine. "So we need to prepare what we are ready to do, how we protect our allies and member states, and how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table," he continued to add.

Ukraine slams 'barbaric intentions of post-Putin Russia'

In a staunch response to Macron's statement, Lithuania's former minister of defense and foreign affairs, Linas Linkevicius, asserted that the idea of concessions should be made to the Kremlin and not Ukraine as Russia invaded the Ukrainian territories. "Russia has all security guarantees if it doesn’t attack, annex or occupy its neighbours," Linkevicius said on Twitter Sunday. "If anyone wants to create a new security architecture that allows a terrorist state to continue its methods of intimidation, they should think again, it will (not) fly," he said, blasting the French President.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak also slammed Macron for his pro-Russian stance on Twitter asking whether "the civilised world needs 'security guarantees' from barbaric intentions of post-Putin Russia". "It will be possible only after the tribunal, the conviction of war authors and war criminals, imposition of large-scale reparations and bloody clarification of (Russian elites on) 'who is the one to blame,'" Podolyak wrote on his official handle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier that Russia's recognition of "sham referenda" and another attempt to annex the region of Ukraine demonstrates that "there is nothing to talk" about with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's embattled leader accused Moscow of responding to the proposals for talks with "brutality" in the ongoing war which he stated was not only posing threat to Ukraine but the rest of the world. Zelenskyy also asserted that his country will not give up its land to end Russia's war. Ukraine, he said, is not going to concede territory. "We are fighting in our country, on our land," Ukrainian leader clarified via a translator while addressing World Economic Forum.