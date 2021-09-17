French President Macron Meets German Chancellor Merkel To Discuss International Crises

French President Emmanuel Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Thursday, 16 September 2021. Key points of discussion involve international affairs including the situation in Afghanistan, the fight against Islamic extremists in Africa’s Sahel region and European Union affairs. Their meeting comes days ahead of Germany's parliamentary elections scheduled on September 26, determining who would take over as the new German Chancellor.

Merkel-Macron meeting

Merkel said that even though Germany will have a new government after the elections but they would make the important decisions that need to be taken. "We want to make everything possible on the German side so that there is no standstill on the necessary decisions that need to be made," said Merkel. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he was monitoring the political situation in Germany and added that until the country forms the new government, he and Merkel would work together on issues. "Dear Angela Merkel and myself will continue to work hand in hand on the big issues on which we seek to bring Franco-German solutions", said Macron.

Speaking at a press meet, Macron and Merkel stated that they would discuss the evacuation of remaining European citizens and Afghans who are under threat. They would also emphasise on how to support neighbouring nations that are bringing in Afghan refugees. Merkel stated that they need to consider how the end of NATO deployment in Afghanistan would affect them. Macron underlined an increase in European "autonomy" on the world’s crisis, including the "fight against terrorism" in Libya and Africa’s Sahel region.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron met with two candidates participating in parliamentary elections in Germany. Macron met Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union and Olaf Scholz, who is contesting from Social Democrats. Through the meeting, Macron was able to know about how the political situation will remain in Germany after Angela Merkel leaves office, as per AP reports. The French President Macron, however, has not met with Annalena Baerbock, who is contesting as Greens candidate in the elections.

The meeting comes after French authorities announced that they have killed the leader of the Islamic State Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui in the Greater Sahara. The French President Emmanuel Macron in a tweet confirmed that French troops have killed Sahraoui. Reportedly, the French troops with a backup from the US, European Union, Malian and Nigerien military forces killed the leader of the Islamic State.

Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, chef du groupe terroriste État islamique au Grand Sahara a été neutralisé par les forces françaises. Il s’agit d’un nouveau succès majeur dans le combat que nous menons contre les groupes terroristes au Sahel. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 15, 2021

Image: AP

Inputs from AP