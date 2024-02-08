English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Cannot Let Russia Win: Macron Pledges Dozens of Missiles & Hundreds of Bombs for Ukrainian 'Friends'

"We cannot let Russia win," so the French President plans to send over 40 long-range missiles and "several hundred bombs" to Ukraine.

Digital Desk
Macron has revealed plans to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities by supplying additional dozens of long-range cruise missiles and hundreds of bombs
Macron has revealed plans to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities by supplying additional dozens of long-range cruise missiles and hundreds of bombs | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities by supplying additional dozens of long-range cruise missiles and hundreds of bombs. During a comprehensive two-hour news conference, Macron emphasised the importance of preventing a Russian victory, asserting, "We cannot let Russia win, and we must not do that." He  underlined his commitment by announcing his upcoming visit to Ukraine next month.

‘Ukrainian Friends are Waiting for Bombs’

Macron, addressing a mix of domestic and international issues, outlined France's intention to provide approximately 40 long-range missiles and "several hundred bombs that our Ukrainian friends are waiting for." The French President highlighted the global consequences of a potential Russian triumph, stating it would undermine the established world order.

Despite the focus on international affairs, a significant portion of the press conference delved into domestic challenges. Macron articulated extensive plans to fortify France's preparedness for global crises, asserting that the country possesses “all the aces to succeed.”

Advertisement

The conference represented Macron's latest attempt to revitalise his presidency following domestic challenges, including debates over retirement age and immigration control, as well as widespread riots triggered by a fatal police shooting last year. Seeking a fresh start in a year when France hosts the Summer Olympics in Paris, Macron recently appointed a new, notably young prime minister, Gabriel Attal, along with new ministers.

With Attal and the Cabinet members in attendance, Macron discussed various issues, offering insights into daily life matters such as healthcare costs, screen time for children, education, and efforts to boost France's birth rate. Despite lacking blockbuster announcements in the first hour, Macron expressed his expectations for his new government, anticipating "daring, efficiency, action."

Advertisement

Macron's Minority and Legislative Hurdles

The timing of the evening news conference aimed to reach a broad audience, with the event broadcast live on multiple national television channels. Macron, displaying an optimistic and determined tone, acknowledged the evolving global landscape marked by conflicts and crises but remained convinced that France has the necessary elements for success.

Advertisement

As Macron enters his second and final presidential term, his minority in parliament poses a challenge to maintaining relevance and avoiding a lame-duck status. Unable to run for a third consecutive term in 2027, Macron faces the task of navigating legislative challenges with no parliamentary majority, relying on negotiations with opposition lawmakers and special constitutional powers.

Recent opinion polls indicate rising concerns among the French populace, focusing on issues like inflation, struggling healthcare and education systems, and security. Macron's government, having passed two major laws last year, faces ongoing criticism, particularly regarding the retirement age adjustment and the immigration bill, seen by some as leaning too rightward. Macron defended the immigration bill, clarifying that it was not a victory for the far-right.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

15 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka Tax Protest Devoid Of Merit: FM Sitharaman Exposes Cong's Lies

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  3. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement