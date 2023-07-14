As Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a historic appearance at the French Bastille Day Parade, the event started off with French President Emmanuel Macron being honoured with a Guard of Honour. The French President arrived at the venue in a military jeep with full elan and panache. The historic military day parade took place on Friday at Champs-Élysées in Paris. The parade not only featured the Indian Air Force taking part in the flypast, it also saw PM Modi as the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, Macron entered the event in a military jeep and he was accompanied by French servicemen. After reaching the parade site, was welcomed by French PM Elizabeth Borne along with other French dignitaries. The French President was welcomed by trumpets and drums following which he received the Guard of Honour. As a part of the ceremony, the French servicemen played the French national anthem. Following this Macron reviewed the troops and went on to meet the dignitaries present at the event.

#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron waves at the people gathered to witness the Bastille Day parade in Paris. pic.twitter.com/qCbh8uwAOo — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

What is the Bastille Day Parade?

The French National Day or the Bastille Day Parade is a military parade that has been held on the morning of the 14th of July since 1880. The parade passes down from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées from Place Charles de Gaulle, centred around the Arc de Triomphe, to the Place de la Concorde. It is considered a special day since it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution back in 1789. With this visit, Prime Minister Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be the guest of honour at the event. While addressing the Indian diaspora ahead of the event, PM Modi congratulated France on the parade.

“Tomorrow France is celebrating its National Day, I would like to congratulate the people of France. I would also like to thank the people of France for inviting me on such a special occasion,” PM Modi said in his Thursday address. “Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France,” he added. The Prime Minister also threw light on the values enshrined in the French National Anthem. “France’s National Anthem says ‘marchons marchons’ or ‘Let us march, let us march’”, he said. PM Modi then went on to draw parallels between the French National Anthem and the Vedic mantras. “The mantra that inspire us since the Vedic age is ‘Charaevati, Charaevati,’ which means keep on going or Let’s march. And this is the value that will be on display at the National Day Parade,” he emphasised.