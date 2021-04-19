French President Macron Says Countries Must 'define Red Lines' With Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the nations must draw "clear red lines" with Russia. He said that imposing sanctions is not enough, but they are part of the "package". While referring to the deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, he said that they will not accept military operations on Ukrainian soil, reported AP citing CBS News. The statement of the French President comes after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chancellor Angela Merkel over the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Draw clear lines with Russia: Macron

Macron said that he supports Biden's desire to engage Russia in dialogue. He, however, emphasized the importance of being clear with Putin "when we are not aligned." He said that the west must use diplomacy to make their perspective clear to Russia. He added that after an unacceptable behaviour, they need to impose sanctions against Russia. He noted that the countries should define "clear red lines with Russia" adding that this is the only way to be "credible". He said that sanctions are not sufficient for action but they are definitely part of the action.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 16 held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris while German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined them via video call. The Ukrainian president had reached out to these countries to gather support from European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization amid rising tensions between Ukraine and its neighbouring country Russia. Zelensky had demanded action from Germany and France and. after meeting the two leaders in a news briefing said that they have supported the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine but this time they need to move quickly so that tensions between Ukraine and Russia de-escalate. They leaders had demanded the withdrawal of the Russian troops from the border so that peace between the two countries is restored.

(Inputs and Image from AP)