French President Macron Takes The Heat After Adviser Meets With Far-right Leader's Niece

Several members of French President Emmanuel Macron’s party have expressed concerns over a meeting between one of the Élysée Palace aides and Marion Maréchal, who is the niece of the prominent far-right politician Marine Le Pen. While the reported meeting between Bruno Roger-Petit and Marion took place in a private room at the Paris brasserie in October, the French President, however, is now facing accusations of appealing to extreme-right supporters.

As per reports, Marion had left the far-right National Rally party back in 2017 after Le Pen’s second-round loss to Macron. She had also dropped Le Pen from her family name in 2018. She is the granddaughter of Front National party’s founder, Jean Marie Le Pen, and she was the French republic’s youngest ever MP. While speaking to a local French media outlet Le Monde, Élysée Palace’s senior advisor said that the meeting was set up on a personal initiative and that the goal was to survey Marion’s political opinions.

Roger-Petit said that he wanted to know what Marion had to say and whether it echoed the state of opinion, which it did not. The senior adviser added that the conservative politician Xavier Bertrand also recently met with the far-right author Éric Zemmour. The news of the meetings come as Macron is accused of attempting to appeal to the country’s rightwing voters with two new laws - one covering “global security”, giving the police new powers, and a second aimed at combating religious “separatism” that have sparked protests in recent weeks.

Macron’s LREM criticises the meeting

According to The Guardian, many within Macron’s République En Marche (LREM) criticised the meeting for its alleged incompatibility with the party’s liberal values. Hugues Renson, who is the vice president of the National Assembly and a prominent member of Macron’s LREM, said that one doesn’t discuss with the far right, one doesn’t compromise, one fights them. He added that he cannot accept that “intolerance and hatred become banal -Jacques Chirac, April 2002”.

Astrid Panosyan, LREM’s treasurer, also agreed with Renson. She said that there are people that one doesn’t sound out on a personal level. “We fight them on a collective level,” Panosyan added. She also said that Marion Maréchal and all her clique are among them. Further, LREM MP Jean-Michel Mis, in a separate statement said, it was a “mistake” and added that nothing should be done out of “individual initiative” when one is lucky enough to hold an eminent position in the first circle of power.

