French President Macron Tests COVID-19 Positive, Will 'work Remotely' From Isolation

French President Emmanuel Macron on December 17 has tested positive for COVID-19, the French presidency said after the 42-year-old took the novel coronavirus test on suffering from the symptoms. As per reports, Macron will now be in isolation for nearly seven days and will continue to work remotely as he is “still in charge” of running the European nation amid the pandemic. Macron’s COVID-19 diagnosis came just after a night curfew was imposed on France to contain the drastic spread of the coronavirus and cases soar.

As per Johns Hopkins University tally, France has till now confirmed more than 2.4 million COVID-19 cases with over 59,400 deaths. While Macron will reportedly suspend all his travel plans and forthcoming trips including the scheduled visit to Lebanon, France recorded more than 17,600 coronavirus cases on December 16 which is also country’s biggest spike since November 21. France is one of the most severely affected European nations as at least 289 people died with the highly-infectious disease on Wednesday.

France relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas

Meanwhile, as millions across the globe were practising social distancing and protecting the more vulnerable lot from the highly-infectious disease, the elderly care home residents were forced to suffer loneliness throughout the year, especially in France. Therefore, in a bid to provide them with a breather from the secluded life, the French government has reportedly decided to give them more freedom for the upcoming holidays in December by allowing them to spend quality time with their families and receive visits even if they are COVID-19 positive.

The French government announced the relaxed rules on December 12 that will be applicable from December 15 to January 3 (local time). The deputy health minister in charge of elderly affairs tweeted that promoting the spirit of Christmas into the care homes in the country is “essential” in order to maintain family ties and combat the loneliness that dominated most of 2020 for the residents.

