French President Macron's Gifts To PM Modi Are Steeped In History: Know Their Significance

During a private dinner on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron presented Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official visit to France, with various gifts that have historical and cultural connections.

In addition to the gifts, PM Modi was bestowed with the prestigious 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour,' the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. This distinction marks a significant milestone as Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honor. The award is a testament to his pivotal role in fostering an exceptional bond of friendship and trust between France and India.

PM Modi's arrival in Paris on Thursday was accompanied by a ceremonial welcome. He was warmly received by his French counterpart, Elisabeth Borne, and subsequently delivered a speech to the Indian diaspora in Paris.

Gifts presented to PM Modi by President Macron

A framed facsimile of the photograph “A Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh”, July 14, 1916

PM Modi received a framed facsimile of the photograph titled "A Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh," taken on July 14, 1916. This picture serves as a tribute to the Indian soldiers who valiantly fought alongside France during World War I (1914-1918). It symbolizes the enduring bond between India and France in their joint endeavor to uphold universal values. Notably, today, several Indian battalions are participating in the Bastille Day parade, further exemplifying this shared history.

(Image: ANI)

The photograph captures a poignant moment on the Champs-Elysees during the July 14, 1916 military parade. It depicts a passer-by presenting flowers to a Sikh officer from the Indian Expeditionary Force (IEF), who was deployed in France during the ongoing Battle of the Somme.

The snapshot was taken by a photo reporter from the Meurisse news agency and the original copy remains preserved at the National Library of France. It serves as a historical testament to the participation of Indian soldiers in the war and their presence during significant events in France.

During World War I, a staggering 1.3 million Indians volunteered to join the British forces, with around 877,000 actively participating in combat. Tragically, over 70,000 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice, with approximately 9,000 losing their lives in France and Belgium alone.

Many of these brave combatants hailed from the northern regions of the Indian subcontinent, belonging to "warrior peoples" such as the Sikh soldiers who marched on the Champs-Elysees. Their contributions and sacrifices underscore the significant role played by Indian soldiers in the global conflict and their enduring legacy.

Reproduction of the Charlemagne chessmen (11th century)

Additionally, PM Modi received a reproduced version of the 'Charlemagne' chessmen, which holds symbolic significance. This item highlights the historical trade connections between India and Europe, exemplified by the elephant piece that represents the Indian origins of the game of chess.

Moreover, it showcases the expertise of French companies in innovation and new technologies, reflecting their contribution to the field. The gift serves as a testament to the deep-rooted cultural and trade ties between India and Europe throughout history.

(Image: ANI)

'Chaturanga,' the ancient predecessor of both European and Chinese chess, first appeared in India during the 7th century CE. It is worth noting that PM Modi himself is an avid chess enthusiast. During his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he attended a world record event in Ahmedabad in December 2010, where the most games of chess were played simultaneously in one location.

The "Charlemagne" chessmen, gifted to PM Modi, are housed at the Cabinet des Medailles within the National Library of France. They were previously kept at the Treasury of the Basilica of Saint-Denis. According to legend, they were presented to the Frankish Emperor by the Abbasid Caliph Harun Al Rashid. However, in actuality, these chessmen were crafted at the end of the 11th century, likely in Southern Italy. This is evidenced by the equipment depicted on the characters and the inclusion of elephants as bishops in the set, reports ANI.

Literary Works: Marcel Proust, Le temps retrouve (Time Regained), Pleiade and an English edition of A la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time)

PM Modi was also presented with notable and historic works of French literature. One of these works is "A la recherche du temps perdu" (In Search of Lost Time) by Marcel Proust (1871-1922). Published between 1913 and 1927, this series of novels is widely regarded as one of the most significant contributions to French literature in the early 20th century.

Among the volumes of this renowned literary masterpiece, Modi received "Le temps retrouve" (Time Regained), which serves as the seventh and final installment. It was published posthumously, adding to its literary significance.

(Image: ANI)

The gifted edition belongs to the Bibliotheque de la Pleiade collection, which is known for its academic excellence and representation of the most exceptional works by French authors that have greatly influenced world culture. Recognising that Prime Minister Modi does not speak French, this edition includes an English translation.

The volume IV of "A la recherche du temps perdu" from the Bibliotheque de la Pleiade collection encompasses the last two volumes of the original work, namely "Albertine disparue" (The Fugitive) and "Le temps retrouvé" (Time Regained). In addition to these final volumes, the edition includes drafts, outlines by the author, and extensive academic commentary. It was published in 1989, providing readers with a comprehensive and scholarly exploration of Proust's masterpiece.

The English edition of "A la recherche du temps perdu," published by Everyman's Library, also comprises the final two volumes of the series. The translation is the work of CK Scott Moncrieff (1889-1930), a contemporary of Proust and the original translator of his works into English. The translation was subsequently revised by Terence Kilmartin (1922-1991). This particular version of the English translation is highly regarded as one of the finest renditions of Proust's writing, ensuring a rich and captivating experience for English-speaking readers.

Modi joinined Macron as the Guest of Honour during the French National Day celebration in Paris on Friday.