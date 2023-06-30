Last Updated:

French President Urge Parents To Keep Teens At Home As Rioting Spreads

More than 600 people were arrested and at least 200 police officers injured as the government struggled to restore order on third night of unrest.

Europe
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News
protest

Police have struggled to control the protests that have turned violent. (Image: Reuters)


French President Emmanuel Macron is urging parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting spreading across France and says social media are fueling copycat violence.

After a second crisis meeting with senior ministers, Macron said Friday that social media are playing a “considerable role” in the spreading unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.

He said he wants social media such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content and said that violence is being organised online. Of young rioters, he said: “We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are living in the streets the video games that have intoxicated them.”

READ | Unrest, violence in multiple towns around Paris over death of 17-year-old delivery driver
READ | Paris Unrest: Police arrest 150 protesters, French President calls crisis 'Unjustifiable'
READ | Paris to shut down public transportation to avoid violence triggered by police shooting
READ | How a teen’s killing is bringing the focus back to police tactics in France
READ | France teen killing: 600 arrested, 200 cops injured as protests continue

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT