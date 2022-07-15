French President Warns People Of Total Russian Gas Cut-off; 'We Should Prepare Ourselves'

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the people of his country to be prepared for a complete shutdown of Russian natural gas by taking alternative measures. He accused Russia of using energy as a "weapon of war" and added that people in France must start preparing for a total Russian gas cut-off, according to AP. Macron said that the government will create a "sobriety plan" to save energy by taking measures like switching off public lights at night when they are not useful.

"Russia is using energy, like it is using food, as a weapon of war," Emmanuel Macron said as per The Associated Press. "We should prepare ourselves for the scenario where we have to go without all Russian gas," Macron added.

Macron asserted that France will continue to make efforts to diversify its energy suppliers and called for a faster transition to offshore wind farms to overcome the current crisis. The statement of Macron comes at a time when Russian energy giant Gazprom has shut down the supply of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to maintenance that would last for around 10 days. In his televised interview marking Bastille Day, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will continue and added that "early autumn will be hard."

Furthermore, French President Macron stated that they seek to end the war without getting involved in it. He stressed that France will make every effort to not let Russia win the war. Earlier on 10 July, French Economy and Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire underscored that they need to prepare for a total shutdown of Russian gas and called it the "most likely option," Politico reported. Speaking at the Rencontres Economiques event, Bruno Le Maire said that the government had been working to prepare a list of companies that need priority protection in case the supply of gas is halted.

Gazprom shuts down Nord Stream 1

Notably, Germany and the rest of Europe have been working to store gas for winter and end reliance on Russian energy imports after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine. Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which is the main route for supplying gas from Russia to Europe on July 11. The Russian energy giant has suspended the operation of the gas pipeline for 10 days for maintenance until July 21. Earlier in June, Gazprom had reduced the supply of gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% citing technical issues over equipment that Siemens Energy in Canada did not return to Moscow due to sanctions imposed against Russia.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP