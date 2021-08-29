French Prez Visits Mosul; Vows To ‘fight Terrorism In Iraq Regardless Of US' Choice'

French President Emmanuel Macron, on August 29, visited the northern city of Mosul in Iraq, which was also one of the strongholds of the Islamic State group. Mosul also suffered widespread destruction during the war to defeat the IS in 2017 and Macron, on his Sunday visit, pledged to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the regional governments against terrorism. French President also said that IS carried out the deadly attacks across the globe from its self-declared caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq.

As per The Associated Press, Macron said that IS did not differentiate between the religion and nationality of the people when it came to victims of the attacks. He noted that the IS-led attacks killed several Muslims. He also visited the iconic mosque that was destroyed by the extremists. Macron said that France would contribute to rebuilding mutual respect, monuments, churches, schools, mosques and economic opportunity. The mainly Sunni Muslim city of Mosul was recaptured by IS only in 2017 and the last urban battle of the extremists was also fought in the same place.

“We will do whatever we can, shoulder to shoulder, with the governments of the region and with the Iraqi government to fight against this terrorism,” Macron said in English, and added, “We will be present alongside with sovereign governments to restore peace.”

À Notre-Dame de l'Heure, au cœur de Mossoul, pour redire mon attachement aux liens pluriséculaires qui nous unissent aux chrétiens d'Orient. La France œuvre pour la pluralité qui est la richesse du Moyen-Orient. pic.twitter.com/wv89TACFAG — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 29, 2021

Emmanuel Macron: ‘We'll fight terrorism in Iraq, no matter what choices America chooses’

Macron also vowed for France to continue its presence in Iraq during a regional summit in Baghdad which was mainly devoted to tackling terrorism and the impact of the Taliban reconquering Afghanistan amid US withdrawal. He said at the news conference on Saturday, “No matter what choices the Americans make, we will maintain our presence in Iraq to fight against terrorism.” As per reports, Macron’s visit to Mosul symbolised France’s support for Christians living in the Middle East as the Iraqi city is where the country’s diverse ethnic and religious communities melt together.

French President began his visit to Mosul by initially touring a Catholic church, Our Lady of the Hour Church, which also suffered severe damage during IS rule that lasted from 2014 until 2017. According to the reports, Iraqi children were dressed in white and waving the national flags of both countries. They even sang songs upon Macron’s arrival. Reportedly, Iraqi priest Raed Adel told Macron inside the church, “We hope that France will open a consulate in Mosul,” and called upon the French President to help in the reconstruction of Mosul airport.

(With inputs from AP)

(IMAGE: AP/Twitter)