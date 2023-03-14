French Senate Passes President Macron's Pension Reform Bill Amid Nationwide Protests

The French Senate on Monday sanctioned the pension reform proposal of the country, even though hundreds of thousands of individuals have demonstrated on the streets in opposition to a significant policy modification that could define President Emmanuel Macron's second five-year term. The main provision of the bill is to increase the retirement age by two years to 64. The bill was passed by 195 votes to 112 in the upper chamber of the French Parliament.

According to local media, a committee will work out a final version of the draft, which will subsequently be forwarded to the Senate and the National Assembly for a final vote, anticipated to take place on Thursday.

“After hundreds of hours of discussions, the Senate adopted the pension reform plan. It is a decisive step to make reform happen that will ensure the future of our pension system,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on Twitter.

#Vote | Après une centaine d’heures de débat, le Sénat adopte le texte de la réforme des retraites. Une étape décisive pour faire aboutir une réforme qui assurera l’avenir de nos retraites. Totalement engagée pour permettre une adoption définitive dans les prochains jours. pic.twitter.com/c2KC0XxB0s — Élisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) March 11, 2023

Borne said she was “totally committed to ensuring the text will be definitively adopted in the coming days”.

The French Ministry of the Interior reported that approximately 368,000 individuals protested throughout France against the government's proposal on Saturday.

The French national railway company SNCF stated that the railway service in France was "severely" affected. However, metros and other public transportation in the Ile-de-France area, where the French capital Paris is situated, continued to operate according to their regular schedule.

Heavy protests rock France as National Assembly vote scheduled

France’s trade unions have called for an eighth round of nationwide protests on Wednesday. On the same day, the bill heads to a committee of seven senators and seven lower-house lawmakers as part of the complex legislative process. Open-ended strikes have been disrupting some refineries, train traffic across the country and garbage collection in Paris.

In a letter last week to unions, Macron reiterated his views, insisting on the need for raising the retirement age in order to make the French pension system financially sustainable in the coming years.

If the parliamentary committee reaches an accord on Wednesday, the text is expected to be submitted to a vote in both the Senate and the National Assembly the next day. However, the outcome in the lower house, where Macron’s centrist alliance lost its majority last year, is hard to predict.

If the government considers the risk too high that the bill would be rejected, it could use a special constitutional power that would force the pension reform through without a vote.