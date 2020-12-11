French Senate Report Accuses Policymakers Of Ignoring Mask Stockpile Warning

A French Senate report has alleged that the country's top health policymakers ignored warnings from experts that the personal protective equipment stockpile may not be enough during an emergency. According to CNN, which has seen the report published in the French language, Jérôme Salomon, the head of France's General Directorate for Health, intervened personally and asked the independent committee of public health experts to modify their recommendation of keeping a stockpile of a billion surgical masks.

The Senate report said that Salomon, in a series of emails, asked the experts to modify their report and subsequently ordered only 100 million masks. The Senate report is based on emails that Salomon personally provided to the upper House before the committee began its investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the General Directorate for Health has defended Salomon's action. The agency said that Salomon never exerted any pressure on the independent committee to modify their recommendations regarding the PPE stockpile.

The General Directorate for Health denied any wrongdoing by Salomon as the agency argued that he himself provided emails to the Senate committee. The agency also said the exchanges between Salomon and the independent experts were part of the normal relationship between its members and added that the changes made were accepted by everyone involved.

Taxpayers paid $400 million extra

Senator Catherine Deroche, one of the members of the committee that investigated the matter, said that the decision in 2018 cost millions to the French taxpayers. Deroche said had the agency ordered the earlier recommended number of masks, it would have cost the exchequers over $400 million less than what it cost in 2020 as the demand for PPE kits was not as high in 2018. France reportedly spent $546 million on masks this year.

(Photo:AP)