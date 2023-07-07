French Senators Want TikTok Banned Across France And EU Amid Data-sharing & Riot Concerns

French Senators have proposed that the country should suspend the use of the Chinese short video-sharing social media platform TikTok. The Senators also urged the European Commission to suspend the app in the territory of the European Union, Sputnik reported.

In a 183-page document released on Thursday, the Senators said that the app should be suspended unless it provides an explanation of how it is connected to its parent company ByteDance. The Chinese internet technology company was accused of sharing sensitive information with the Chinese Communist Party.

French Senate gives TikTok deadline to reveal data-sharing with China

In the document, the Senators also urged the platform to share what data has been transferred to China, by January 1, 2024. One of the recommendations proposed by the French upper house is that the social media platform should oblige to filter out content published during the recent Nahel mass riots or any calls to participate in these riots. The body also proposed that the app be banned for the staff of strategic companies, which are crucial for the country’s day-to-day functions.

"ByteDance and TikTok are dependent on China on every level: technical, capital, political and legal," the rapporteur, Senator Claude Malhuret, told reporters following the release of the report. In March this year, the French Senate launched an inquiry committee into the controversial platform to investigate “the use of the social network TikTok, its exploitation of data, its strategy of influence, propaganda and disinformation,” Politico reported. After weeks of review, the committee came out with 21 recommendations that included the extension of the TikTok ban on Civil servant’s phones imposed in March 2023.

TikTok ban proposal a move to curb dissent?

In the report, the Senators proposed that the social media platform should strengthen its measures to filter out disinformation and content created by artificial intelligence. The report came a week after the country’s President Emmanuel Macron said that the authorities would identify those who called for protests across the country through social media. In light of these protests, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Minister Delegate for the Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot reportedly spoke to the representatives of social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter to help the government identify users involved in committing offences.

The European nation has been engulfed in nationwide protests following the death of a 17-year-old teenager. The teenager, named Nahel, was shot by a police officer after he allegedly refused to obey their orders. After the protests erupted across the country, more than 3,000 people were detained by the authorities.