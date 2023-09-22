French Skydiver Dies After Being Beheaded By Airplane's Wing During Jump

A trained wingsuit skydiver died in France after he smashed into the wing of an airplane that he jumped from. The circumstances surrounding his death were uncovered at a trial this week in a court in the city of Montauban. The case dates back to 2018, according to reports.

In July 2018, 40-year-old Nicolas Galy went skydiving on a single-engine Pilatus plane at 14,000 feet over the town of Bouloc-en-Quercy. He jumped from the plane along with another skydiver. Shortly after, 64-year-old Alain C, the aircraft's pilot, rapidly descended as the skydiving duo glided in the air.

However, the left wing of the plane struck Galy and decapitated him, the court heard during the pilot’s manslaughter trial this week. Galy's lifeless body landed in a field after his emergency parachute burst open in the air. In the wake of the skydiver's death, Alain was charged with manslaughter.

'I am not at fault', pilot testifies

Prosecutors believe that his reckless flying caused Galy's harrowing death. On the other hand, the aviator insisted in court that he was not responsible for the death and instead, claimed that Galy “did not follow the expected course and should never have been on that course."

Galy, who had jumped 226 times in his skydiving career, was parallel to the aircraft and the pilot assumed he was “further south.” “I think my flight path made sense. This has been the tragedy of my life but I am not at fault," he testified. However, he admitted that he did not brief the wingsuiters about the jump.

He failed to notice the jumpers, even though he acknowledged that “they don’t descend much and can be in conflict with the aircraft.” During the trial, it was also revealed that Alain was flying with an invalid licence after he flouted some restrictions. Prosecutor Jeanne Regagngon demanded a 12-month suspension sentence for the pilot and a $10,000 fine for his employer. The court will release the verdict in November.