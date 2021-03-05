French Stargazers Seek Help Of Locals To Find Meteorite That Fell To Earth

Scientists in France have started the work to find a meteorite that fell to Earth on February 27. The scientists have also told residents to keep an eye on any possible sightings of the rock including "a small pebble, around the size of an apricot" reported a news website The Connexion. The meteorite was detected by nine cameras and more than 80 public reports from across France.

Local help seeked to hunt meteorite

The meteorite flew over the Gers department on February 27 and landed near Aiguillon about 100km from Bordeaux. The cameras were set up by research network Fripon, which is connected to departmental stargazing and research units la Ferme des Etoiles and A Ciel Ouvert. Members of A Ciel Ouvert are trained to Vigie-Ciel standards, a participatory research programme that coordinates meteorite studies.

Read: New Zealand Agency Downgrades Its Tsunami Warning After Earthquake Of 8.1-magnitude

Read: Mexico City Launches Latin America's Latest Cable Car

According to the scientists, the meteorite weighed just 500g and that only 150g of rock was captured getting to Earth by cameras at an astronomy education facility in Mauraux, reported The Connexion. The meteorite was tracked so precisely in a rare case and now researchers hope that they will be able to find the rock near Aiguillon. Scientists usually see between two and four meteorites enter the atmosphere every week they rarely get to track the exact place of landing of a meteorite.

According to the calculations made by the scientists, the meteorite reached speeds of 21 kilometres per second and around 75,000 kilometres per hour, reported The Connexion. They have also suggested that it would have originally come from the asteroid belt between the planets Mars and Jupiter. Research on the ground will begin in the next few days, with researchers able to narrow down the search to a small area of just one-kilometre square. The research area is located in the Lot-et-Garonne, between Bourran and Aiguillon.

Read: Queen Finally Losing Patience With Prince Harry, 'reached Tipping Point': Source

Read: Relative Of British Queen Jailed For Sex Assault At Castle