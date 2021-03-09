French Teacher Beheading: Schoolgirl Admits To Lying, Says She Was Not In The Class

The 13-year-old girl, whose father reportedly launched a 'hate campaign' against the French schoolteacher, Samuel Paty, on social media, has confessed that she was not present in the class on the day he showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to his pupils. The girl has admitted that she lied about the incident to her father because she was suspended a day earlier due to regular absence and wanted to avoid his wrath. Paty, the history teacher, was killed by an 18-year-old days after the girl’s father began the online campaign against him.

According to BBC, the girl had told her father that Paty asked Muslim students to leave the class as he was going to show cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to discuss free speech. But, now investigation reveals that the girl was not even present on the day Paty showed Mohammed’s picture and that he never asked anyone to leave the class, just instructing them to close their eyes if they feel offended. As per reports, the girl said that she was shown the cartoons by one of her friends, who was present in the class.

Paty's killing

Paty was killed on October 16, 2020, by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, who was born in Russia and had migrated to France. The attacker named Abdoulakh A. was killed by the French police on the same day in an operation a few kilometres away from the crime spot. A knife and an airsoft gun were recovered.

Paty’s decision to show the Prophet Mohammed cartoon and discuss freedom of speech was reportedly prompted by the attacks on Charlie Hebdo offices in 2015. The French-satirical magazine was attacked by extremists for publishing morphed cartoons of Prophet Mohammed. The event sparked a series of extremist attacks on French soil, including "lone wolf" killings in the name of the Islamic State that have since claimed over 250 lives.

Paty's murder triggered widespread protests across the country, which followed by French President Emmanuel Macron announcing a new anti-extremism bill. Despite critics arguing the bill to be Islamophobic, it was recently passed in the lower house of France's parliament, where Macron's party enjoys an overwhelming majority.