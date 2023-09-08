French Top Administrative Court Backs Ban On Religious Abaya In Public Schools

A top administrative court in France has backed the French government's ban on the wearing of traditional abaya by Muslim women in schools dismissing the claims that the move is discriminatory and may incite hatred and bigotry. The traditional loose garments were being worn by some students in French public schools. France's Education Minister Gabriel Attal, however, pushed for the ban on the attire stating that the rule is aimed to shift focus in the French schools from religion to education.

An infringement on secularism

France's State Council, the country's highest court for complaints against public authorities, on Friday rejected a request for an injunction against the abaya ban in schools. France’s Council of the Muslim Faith which represents the Muslims before the government, objected to the ban and called to repeal the rule. The body warned that the unjust ban on the garments could create “an elevated risk of discrimination." The Council warned that it would lodge another formal complaint in the court against the ban which is a violation of diversity and secularism.

Critics of the French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the ban on the abayas as 'illegal.' The State Council of France rejected the complaints stating that wearing the abaya "follows the logic of religious affirmation." The ban, it said, was based on French law which prohibits religious discrimination by means of wearing visible signs that portray religious affiliation in the public schools. Critics however argue that abayas, worn by women, and khamis, the male garb, are merely fashion statements.

France's education chief Attal, rejected the arguments saying that the garments are “an infringement on secularism,” which is the foundational principle for France. He continued that in some cases they cause destabilisation in the schools where learning should be the central focus. “The school of the Republic was built around strong values, secularism is one of them. When you enter a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the religion of pupils,” Attal told French TV channel TF1. “I announce that [pupils] will no longer be able to wear abaya at school,” he asserted.